Financial markets to close on Aug. 17 holiday
16:57 July 30, 2020
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock, foreign exchange and other financial markets will be closed on Aug. 17, a temporary national holiday, the bourse operator said on Thursday.
On the one-time-only holiday, the stock, bond, derivatives and currency markets will be closed, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
Last week, the government designated Aug. 17 as a temporary national holiday to promote consumption in the pandemic-hit economy.
