Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #holiday closure

Financial markets to close on Aug. 17 holiday

16:57 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock, foreign exchange and other financial markets will be closed on Aug. 17, a temporary national holiday, the bourse operator said on Thursday.

On the one-time-only holiday, the stock, bond, derivatives and currency markets will be closed, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

Last week, the government designated Aug. 17 as a temporary national holiday to promote consumption in the pandemic-hit economy.

Electronic boards in the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul show stock indices and the currency rate on July 30, 2020. (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK