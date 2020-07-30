Mando turns to loss in Q2
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 111.9 billion won (US$ 93.7 million), shifting from a profit of 32.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 75.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 51.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 30.8 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
The operating loss was 17.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
