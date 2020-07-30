Daelim Industrial Q2 net profit up 31.4 pct. to 191.8 bln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 191.8 billion won (US$ 160.6 million), up 31.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 310.3 billion won, up 4.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.2 percent to 2.54 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)