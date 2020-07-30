(LEAD) Daelim Industrial Q2 net up 31 pct on base effect
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major South Korean builder, said Thursday its net profit rose 31.3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier due to a lower base effect.
Net profit for the April-June period came to 191.7 billion won (US$160.5 million), compared with 145.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Daelim Industrial said the normalization of Yeochun NCC boosted its bottom line.
Last year, the 50-50 joint venture between Daelim Industrial and Hanwha Solutions underwent regular maintenance work, which reduced Daelim Industrial's profits.
Yeochun NCC operates a naphtha cracking center in the country's southern industrial city of Yeosu. Naphtha is a key raw material for petrochemicals.
Daelim Industrial said sales rose 3.24 percent on-year to 2.54 trillion won in the second quarter, and operating profit increased 4.24 percent on-year to 310 billion won.
