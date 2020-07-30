Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #state pension

State pension fund logs investment return through May

16:10 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state pension fund racked up a return through May after suffering a setback in the first four months of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, its operator said Thursday.

The fund registered a preliminary return rate of 0.37 percent as of May, reversing from the trend of a negative return in the January-April period, according to the National Pension Service (NPS).

Last year, the NPS posted a record yield of 11.3 percent.

The pension fund suffered a 6.18 percent loss from investment in domestic stocks and a 2.63 percent loss from offshore stock investment.

In contrast, its return rate on domestic bonds stood at 2.27 percent, with a 10.59 percent return on investment into foreign bonds and a 5.96 percent gain on alternative investments.

The NPS is one of the world's leading pension funds, with assets under its management nearing 749.2 trillion won (US$627 billion) as of end-May.

This file photo shows the National Pension Service's corporate logo atop its office. (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK