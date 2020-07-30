State pension fund logs investment return through May
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state pension fund racked up a return through May after suffering a setback in the first four months of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, its operator said Thursday.
The fund registered a preliminary return rate of 0.37 percent as of May, reversing from the trend of a negative return in the January-April period, according to the National Pension Service (NPS).
Last year, the NPS posted a record yield of 11.3 percent.
The pension fund suffered a 6.18 percent loss from investment in domestic stocks and a 2.63 percent loss from offshore stock investment.
In contrast, its return rate on domestic bonds stood at 2.27 percent, with a 10.59 percent return on investment into foreign bonds and a 5.96 percent gain on alternative investments.
The NPS is one of the world's leading pension funds, with assets under its management nearing 749.2 trillion won (US$627 billion) as of end-May.
