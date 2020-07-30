Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball #KBO

Gov't chides baseball club for failing to adhere to social distancing rules

18:01 July 30, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The government chided a professional baseball club on Thursday for not adhering to social distancing guidelines at its home stadium earlier in the week.

The Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) played in front of fans at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for the first time this season on Tuesday. KBO clubs first opened their stadium gates to fans on Saturday, following the government's long-awaited green light, and the Giants' first home game after that decision came Tuesday.

Fans attend a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the home team Lotte Giants and the NC Dinos at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

Only a crowd of 10 percent of the stadium capacity will be permitted across the league for the time being, a cap designed to mitigate coronavirus infection concerns and to ensure fans will practice proper social distancing.

Whereas fans at other stadiums were spread out, the Giants closed their outfield seats for Tuesday's game and only made the lower-level seats available on the third base side. Most of the fans ended up in the seats along the first base line and were bunched together in the stands.

Under the KBO's health and safety protocols, fans must be at least one seat apart from one another and must keep their masks on at all times. To prevent infections via droplets, chanting and singing are banned, while eating and drinking alcoholic beverages from the seats are also prohibited.

National health authorities warned that should a similar incident occur, they may have to reconsider allowing fans into KBO games at all.

They added that they plan to gradually raise the cap on the size of the crowd.

Fans attend a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the home team Lotte Giants and the NC Dinos at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK