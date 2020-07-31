(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 31)

The warrant to search and seize Han's phone was issued by a court on July 23. However, an internal deliberation panel within the prosecution recommended that the investigation team stop its probe and indictment of Han the following day. The Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office has not made any response, but suddenly acted out the warrant and proceeded with the case on Han. Its action has entirely ignored the internal panel's recommendation and normal procedure, as it should have explained the need for the seizure regardless of the panel's recommendation.