1943 -- Japan begins conscripting Koreans into the military during its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Japan's leaders had long hesitated to implement a conscription system in Korea after the annexation of the country in 1910 due to fears that Koreans, once armed as part of the Japanese military, could revolt at any time. But with an expanding war in China and the start of the Pacific War, Japan had no choice but to introduce the system as it needed to secure sufficient manpower.

