Seoul Grand Park to reopen indoor zoo in Aug.
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Grand Park, one of the biggest parks in the Seoul metropolitan area, is set to reopen its indoor zoo this month after it was closed due to the new coronavirus, officials said Saturday.
The park's indoor zoo and botanical garden will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a limited basis, park officials said, explaining that the number of visitors will be restricted as part of precautionary measures against the virus.
Visitors have to fill out an entry log and get QR code authentication before entering the venue. They are also required to have their fevers checked and to use hand sanitizers.
Some facilities, such as an indoor kid's playground and a baseball field, will remain closed under further notice.
The reopening comes as public facilities, such as museums and libraries, have been reopening amid signs of a slowdown in the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 14,000 here.
