Amorepacific Q2 net profit down 88.3 pct. to 6.7 bln won
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 6.7 billion won (US$ 5.6 million), down 88.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 35.2 billion won, down 59.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 24.2 percent to 1.05 trillion won.
The operating profit was 16.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
