No joke: Reality TV K-pop act rocks music scene while raising questions of fairness

The buzz surrounding SSAK3 isn't limited to just the music. The music video for "Beach Again" has so far racked up 4.5 million views on YouTube in less than a week, while the band is currently staging a full-fledged media blitz, blowing away the competition on television music shows -- finishing second on MBC TV's "Music Core" on July 25 and clinching first place on Mnet's "M Countdown," a much-coveted spot usually reserved for top-billed K-pop stars, on Thursday.