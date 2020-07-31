Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 July 31, 2020

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 26 -- N.K. leader adopts 'maximum emergency system' after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms

28 -- N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently

29 -- U.S., Australia reaffirm support for N.K. denuclearization negotiations

30 -- Pompeo reaffirms U.S. goal of N. Korea's complete denuclearization

-- EU imposes first cyber sanctions against N.K., Chinese, Russian entities and individuals
