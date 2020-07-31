Dongwon Systems Q2 net income up 12.6 pct. to 18.8 bln won
14:47 July 31, 2020
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 18.8 billion won (US$ 15.8 million), up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 27.5 billion won, up 6.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.7 percent to 274.2 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)