Hyosung Q2 net profit down 57.2 pct. to 36.8 bln won
16:36 July 31, 2020
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 36.8 billion won (US$ 30.9 million), down 57.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 83.3 percent on-year to 17.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 29.9 percent to 659.8 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
