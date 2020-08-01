Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK quake

2.0 magnitude quake hits N. Korea's southeastern region

09:59 August 01, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit North Korea's southeastern region close to the inter-Korean border Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The quake occurred at 2:58 a.m., 29 kilometers north-northwest of Pyonggang County in Kangwon Province, at a depth of 17 km, according to the KMA. Pyonggang is located just across the border from South Korea's Cheorwon, 90 km northeast of Seoul.

The epicenter was at 38.65 degrees north latitude and 127.16 degrees east longitude, the agency said, noting that damage is not expected from the quake.

The maximum magnitude measured by regional observation equipment was 1, it added.

"No damage is expected from the quake," a KMA official said, adding, "It is analyzed to be a natural one."

This map shows the epicenter of a 2.0 magnitude earthquake that hit southeastern North Korea on Aug. 1, 2020. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK