2.0 magnitude quake hits N. Korea's southeastern region
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit North Korea's southeastern region close to the inter-Korean border Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The quake occurred at 2:58 a.m., 29 kilometers north-northwest of Pyonggang County in Kangwon Province, at a depth of 17 km, according to the KMA. Pyonggang is located just across the border from South Korea's Cheorwon, 90 km northeast of Seoul.
The epicenter was at 38.65 degrees north latitude and 127.16 degrees east longitude, the agency said, noting that damage is not expected from the quake.
The maximum magnitude measured by regional observation equipment was 1, it added.
"No damage is expected from the quake," a KMA official said, adding, "It is analyzed to be a natural one."
