UAE begins operations at S. Korean-built nuclear reactor

17:59 August 01, 2020

TEHRAN, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started operations at the first unit of the South Korean-built Barakah nuclear power plant, Dubai's ruler said Saturday, marking the first operation of a peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab world.

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a Twitter post that nuclear fuel was successfully loaded into the first reactor of the nuclear power plant.
