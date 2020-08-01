(LEAD) UAE begins operations at S. Korean-built nuclear reactor
TEHRAN, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started operations at the first unit of the South Korean-built Barakah nuclear power plant, Dubai's ruler said Saturday, marking the first operation of a peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab world.
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a Twitter post that nuclear fuel was successfully loaded into the first reactor of the nuclear power plant.
In 2009, a South Korean-led consortium won a US$20 billion contract to build four nuclear reactors in Barakah, 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, in South Korea's first export of its homegrown commercial atomic power technology.
The first reactor was completed in 2018, and the three others are under construction.
The combined output of 5,600 megawatts at the power plant will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs.
Last year, the South Korean consortium secured a five-year maintenance deal for the Barakah nuclear plant, including providing maintenance services and experienced manpower to Nawah Energy Co., the operator of the UAE nuclear plant.
