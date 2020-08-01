Go to Contents
S. Korea bans imports of Australian poultry following AI outbreak

21:19 August 01, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Saturday it has banned poultry and egg imports from Australia following an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it began the ban on live German chicks and eggs after H7N7 was detected in southern Australia.

The ministry recommended that locals refrain from visiting livestock farms and bringing animals from the affected region.

Highly pathogenic AI is very contagious and can make poultry very sick or even cause death.
