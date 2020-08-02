(LEAD) Heavy rain pummels S. Korea, leaving 1 man dead, 2 missing
By Park Boram
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains flooded homes and triggered a string of mudslides in central South Korea on Sunday, leaving at least one person dead and two others missing, as well as forcing the suspension of train services and road closures.
A landslide engulfed a chicken farm in the Gyeonggi Province city of Anseong, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, around 7:10 a.m. and killed a 58-year-old man. Rescue workers found his body buried in the mud at 9:18 a.m. after two hours of searching.
A 73-year-old woman also went missing after a mudslide at her home in Anseong around 7:50 a.m. Up to 100 millimeters of rain per hour fell in the city overnight.
In the central city of Chungju, some 105 km southeast of Seoul, a firefighter went missing in a flash flood.
The firefighter, identified by his surname Song, 29, was standing next to a stream in the central city of Chungju to check swollen waters when the ground suddenly collapsed and caused him to fall into the stream around 7:30 a.m.
A search operation is under way, officials said.
Torrential rain of up to 60 millimeters per hour soaked northern parts of North Chungcheong Province overnight, including Chungju, and adjacent areas that include Cheongju, Jecheon and the county of Danyang.
More than 80 houses in Chungju were flooded, forcing some 120 residents to evacuate early Sunday morning.
Train services on all routes of three train lines running in the central and eastern parts of the country -- the Chungbuk, Taebaek and Jungang lines -- were suspended due to mudslides and flooding.
The Chungbuk Line runs from the central city of Sejong to Jecheon, the Taebak Line from Jecheon to the Gangwon Province city of Taebaek and the Jungang Line from Seoul to the southeastern city of Gyeongju.
Mudslides also caused a number of roads in the regions to close.
The national railway operator, the Korea Railroad Corp. (Korail), advised travelers in the affected regions to opt for other means of transportation as it may take considerable time to fix the train services.
Evacuation alerts were also issued for more than 1,000 residents of the county of Eumseong, North Chungcheong, due to flooding risks involving a reservoir and a stream there.
The country's capital area, including cities in Gyeonggi Province encircling Seoul, also reported flooded houses and cases of property damage after heavy rain of around 60 mm per hour hit the areas.
The weather agency retained its heavy rain warnings on many parts of North Chungcheong, including Cheongju, Chungju and Jecheon, as well as other central regions.
According to the agency, North Chungcheong may continue to receive heavy rain throughout the day till Monday, with precipitation expected to rise up to 80 mm per hour at some points.
Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province were also under heavy rain alerts as of Sunday morning where the amount of rainfall is forecast to go up to 50 mm per hour with possible thunder and lightning between Sunday and Monday.
