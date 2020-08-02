S. Korea reports 30 new virus cases, number in 30s for 3rd straight day
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 30 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, with 22 of them imported cases, marking the third consecutive day that the number has been in the 30s.
The new cases raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 14,366, and the nation's death toll remained at 301, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The number of new cases has been in the 30s since Friday when South Korea reported 36 new virus cases. The number fell to 31 on Saturday.
Of the 30 new cases Sunday, local infections stood at eight, while the rest are imported cases.
