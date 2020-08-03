Korean-language dailies

-- Rainy season turns disastrous, gobbles up central region (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Drain system built during colonial era leaves S. Korea helpless to 300 mm bombarding rain (Kookmin Daily)

-- Nation sinks into anxiety due to floods, 'jeonse' crisis, COVID-19 (Donga llbo)

-- BAI to look into Moon's phase-out policy of nuclear plants (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Life after MeToo; despite courageous action, reality is harsh with cure being far away (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party says monthly rent is better, further ignites anger over real estate policy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Typhoon meets 40-day rainy season, at least a week of rain still left (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chaos in real estate market exaggerated with attempts to batter new policy (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Did government ever pay an on-site visit? We are barely making ends meet with loans' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Will efforts to lower housing costs in Gangnam lead to hike in 'jeonse' of northern Seoul? (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea mulls adopting 'quota system for 30-somethings' in new housing sales (Korea Economic Daily)

