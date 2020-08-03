Go to Contents
07:03 August 03, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rainy season turns disastrous, gobbles up central region (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Drain system built during colonial era leaves S. Korea helpless to 300 mm bombarding rain (Kookmin Daily)
-- Nation sinks into anxiety due to floods, 'jeonse' crisis, COVID-19 (Donga llbo)
-- BAI to look into Moon's phase-out policy of nuclear plants (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Life after MeToo; despite courageous action, reality is harsh with cure being far away (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party says monthly rent is better, further ignites anger over real estate policy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Typhoon meets 40-day rainy season, at least a week of rain still left (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chaos in real estate market exaggerated with attempts to batter new policy (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Did government ever pay an on-site visit? We are barely making ends meet with loans' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Will efforts to lower housing costs in Gangnam lead to hike in 'jeonse' of northern Seoul? (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea mulls adopting 'quota system for 30-somethings' in new housing sales (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At least 6 dead as central Korea is inundated (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Thousands evacuate as heavy rains trigger flood, landslides (Korea Herald)
-- Why do North Korean defectors go back? (Korea Times)
(END)

