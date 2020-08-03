(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 3)

However, the silver lining over the dark economic cloud is that many countries, especially developed ones, are reopening their economies rapidly as part of efforts to go back to normal in the face of the pandemic. In this situation, the pace of decline in South Korea's exports has slowed thanks to the worldwide reopening. Overseas shipments nosedived 23.7 percent in May and 10.9 percent in June. But the fall was narrowed to 7 percent last month.