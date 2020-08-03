Seoul child care centers to reopen as virus woes ease
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Monday it plans to lift a monthslong suspension on child care centers here amid the new coronavirus.
Under the city government's plan, the child care centers will start running Aug. 18. Ward offices, however, can separately impose bans according to circumstances.
A total of 5,420 child care centers in the capital have been officially closed since Feb. 25 due to the virus that has infected more than 14,000 here.
While the facilities continued to provide child care services for parents who request them, they had remained officially closed for more than 170 days.
The city government said that child care centers that reopen will be advised to strictly follow anti-infection measures, such as restricting attendance of students who show symptoms, sanitizing educational materials and running daily fever checks.
The city government plans to hire 675 workers to provide disinfection and cleaning services for child care centers.
