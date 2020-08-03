Kolon Industries Q2 net income up 11.7 pct. to 17 bln won
11:22 August 03, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 17 billion won (US$ 14.2 million), up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 40.3 percent on-year to 36.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 18 percent to 942.3 billion won.
