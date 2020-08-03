Seoul stocks trim losses on battery makers' rally
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday morning amid the rising new coronavirus toll globally but erased some earlier losses on gains in electric vehicle (EV) battery makers.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.62 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,244.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
The local stock market remained bearish amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections around the world. Global cases have topped 18 million.
The political feud between the United States and China, South Korea's two largest trade partners, also sapped investor sentiment.
The index partially erased losses, however, thanks to an advance in EV battery-related shares.
LG Chem, the fifth-largest cap on the KOSPI, spiked 8.45 percent to an all-time high thanks to improved EV battery output. Samsung SDI and SK Innovation also joined the EV battery rally.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.04 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.21 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 1.23 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, slid 0.40 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipped 2.35 percent.
Among gainers, rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 2.26 percent, with SK Innovation advancing 1.18 percent.
Internet giant Naver hiked 2.49 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 4.37 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.40 won from the previous session's close.
