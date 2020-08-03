Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases drop to 23, local infections at 3-month low
SEOUL -- South Korea reported 23 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday, with local infections at a nearly three-month low, health authorities said.
The new cases, including 20 imported cases, raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 14,389, with local infections at three, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
Unification ministry denies probe into civic groups targets N.K. defectors
SEOUL -- The unification ministry denied speculation Monday that an upcoming probe into civic groups is intended to target North Korean defector organizations after revoking the licenses of two such entities over their sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
The ministry earlier said that it plans to begin inspecting 25 civic groups registered with the ministry, including 13 organizations run by North Korean defectors, in mid-August to see if they are operating according to their declared business purposes.
-----------------
Seoul child care centers to reopen as virus woes ease
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Monday it plans to lift a monthslong suspension on child care centers here amid the new coronavirus.
Under the city government's plan, the child care centers will start running Aug. 18. Ward offices, however, can separately impose bans according to circumstances.
-----------------
LG Chem becomes No. 1 EV battery supplier in H1
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical firm, became the largest supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the first half of the year, data showed Monday.
Based on the global usage of EV batteries, LG Chem's market share stood at 24.6 percent in the January-June period, up from 10.4 percent from a year earlier, according to market tracker SNE Research.
-----------------
Most COVID-19 patients under 50 recover sans oxygen therapy: study
SEOUL -- An absolute majority of South Korea's new coronavirus patients aged under 50 have recovered from the disease without receiving oxygen therapy, a study showed Monday.
The study of 3,060 COVID-19 patients across South Korea, conducted by the National Medical Center, said only 1.2 percent of patients below the age of 50 required supplemental oxygen therapy 14 days after showing symptoms.
-----------------
Non-contact travel trend boosts sales of camping, outdoor gear
SEOUL -- The new coronavirus outbreak has given a big boost to domestic travel here amid disrupted air travel. But for some vacationers, visiting tourist attractions or using lodging facilities could still be the last thing they want to do.
Against this backdrop, a new non-contact travel trend has gained traction in South Korea as more people are turning their eyes to outdoor camping and "chabak," a newly coined word that means sleeping and staying in a car during travel.
-----------------
Sailors departing from Russia required to hand in virus test results
SEOUL -- All crewmen of ships departing from Russia are required to submit a certificate showing they tested negative for the new coronavirus upon arriving in South Korea starting Monday, health authorities here said.
The certificates must be issued within 48 hours prior to the departure.
-----------------
Seoul stocks trim losses on battery makers' rally
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday morning amid the rising new coronavirus toll globally but erased some earlier losses on gains in electric vehicle (EV) battery makers.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.62 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,244.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
Process to sell assets of Japanese firm involved in wartime forced labor to clear one legal hurdle Tuesday
SEOUL -- A local court's decision to pave the way for liquidating seized assets of a Japanese firm that has ignored a ruling to compensate wartime forced laborers is set to take effect at midnight, as the legal document instituting proceedings will be considered as having been delivered.
The Pohang branch of Daegu District Court in southeastern Korea decided in June to begin the procedure of "Service by Public Notice," as the Japanese foreign ministry has failed to pass the document containing the Korean court's asset seizure ruling to Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.
