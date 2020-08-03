Go to Contents
Lock&lock Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct. to 2.4 bln won

13:31 August 03, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 2.4 billion won (US$ 2 million), up 8.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 4.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 3.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.9 percent to 118.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
