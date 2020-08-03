Debate heating up on fate of 'jeonse'

"Jeonse is doomed to disappear naturally as the income level increases. It's not a bad thing that a new era, in which all people live under weolse contracts, is approaching," he said. "A person who buys a 1 billion-won apartment with a 500 million-won loan is actually under a weolse contract. Paying the landlord a monthly rent is tantamount to paying interest to a bank. From the standpoint of ordinary people without lump sums amid the low-interest era, weolse is an easier way to rent a home than jeonse. Regardless of policies, weolse will replace jeonse," he insisted.