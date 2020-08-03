Debate heating up on fate of 'jeonse'
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- "Jeonse" (long-term deposit rental system) versus "weolse" (monthly rent).
That has emerged as the hottest topic in local political circles since new laws intended to protect tenants from landlords and excessive rent increases went into effect at the end of July.
Jeonse refers to a unique Korean system in which renters give landlords a large returnable deposit instead of paying monthly rent.
Tenants generally prefer jeonse, as the entire deposited sum is returned to the tenant at the end of the lease. But the new laws have raised fears that excessive protection of jeonse tenants may prod landlords to switch to weolse, tolling the death knell for the jeonse system.
The ruling Democratic Party rammed through bills to allow tenants to extend their two-year jeonse contracts for another two years and place a cap of 5 percent on increases in jeonse deposits when the contracts are renewed.
The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) boycotted the vote on the tenant protection bills, denouncing them as "undemocratic" and warning that the new laws will backfire on tenants with weolse gradually replacing jeonse.
Rep. Yun Hee-suk, a first-term UFP lawmaker, roused public sympathy with her five-minute parliamentary speech last Thursday, when she warned any hasty moves by the government and the ruling party to side with tenants will surely lead to a market collapse.
"Landlords, if they feel disadvantaged, will raise prices or defect from the market. The market is going to collapse the moment landlords are made to feel afraid of renting," Yun said, introducing herself as a tenant.
"Still, many people prefer jeonse but so many people have also been thrown into confusion as the system has been put on the path to extinction (due to new bills)," she lamented.
However, some ruling party lawmakers have argued that weolse can be better than jeonse, angering many tenants.
Rep. Yun Jun-byeong, a Democratic Party lawmaker, has added fuel to the debate on the jeonse system by publicly denouncing the UFP lawmaker for cherishing an "old-fashioned" way of thinking.
"Jeonse is doomed to disappear naturally as the income level increases. It's not a bad thing that a new era, in which all people live under weolse contracts, is approaching," he said. "A person who buys a 1 billion-won apartment with a 500 million-won loan is actually under a weolse contract. Paying the landlord a monthly rent is tantamount to paying interest to a bank. From the standpoint of ordinary people without lump sums amid the low-interest era, weolse is an easier way to rent a home than jeonse. Regardless of policies, weolse will replace jeonse," he insisted.
The rival parties also issued statements to the same effect.
UFP spokesman Bae Jun-young rebuked the ruling party lawmaker by saying it's commonplace that weolse is far more burdensome than jeonse particularly amid the low-interest trend, whereas the Democratic Party accused the UFP of only trying to represent the positions of landlords, instead of tenants, saying the new laws will eventually help stabilize the local housing market.
Experts seem divided. Some say the growing proportion of weolse will only increase the tenants' housing expenses, while others say the switch to weolse will free up extra cash that can be invested into the stock market, for instance, to help enhance the national competitiveness.
According to government data, there were about 670,000 jeonse contracts and nearly 460,000 weolse contracts signed nationwide in the first half of this year.
