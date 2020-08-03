Go to Contents
Heavy rain continues to pummel central S. Korea

15:07 August 03, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rain continued to pound South Korea's central regions and the greater Seoul area Monday, flooding houses and roads, and prompting authorities to close riverside and mountainous areas.

Torrential rain of up to 100 millimeters per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, were forecast for parts of the country's central region, with heavy rain of 50 mm hitting parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province in the morning.

In Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, a landslide swept over a temporary building in a semiconductor parts factory, killing three workers and injuring one. The workers were reportedly working in a makeshift building made of panels.

Fire authorities said it took them nearly one hour to locate the victims as soil piled up several meters high. They plan to continue the search for possible victims.

This photo shows a semiconductor parts factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where three workers died and one was seriously injured due to a mudslide triggered by torrential rain on Aug. 3, 2020. (Yonhap)
This photo shows a house in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, which was destroyed by a gas explosion prompted by a landslide on Aug. 2, 2020. (Yonhap)

In Gapyeong, also in Gyeonggi Province, the gas and water supply was temporarily suspended to restore pipes that have been exposed due to heavy rain.

The rain was estimated to have damaged 112 houses and 1,043 hectares of land in the province. Seventy cases of landslides were reported.

In Seoul, a hole measuring 2 meters in width and 1.5 meters in depth appeared at a road in the southern area of Gangnam. Authorities are restoring the road. No casualties were reported.

Elsewhere in Seoul, authorities helped pump out water from flooded houses and remove trees that had been toppled by the heavy rain.

City officials have banned entry to a riverside park in the eastern Seoul ward of Gwangjin as the water level surged. Entrance to other streams and mountains are also being restricted to prevent accidents.

Similar damage was reported in the city of Incheon and the provinces of North Jeolla and South Chungcheong.

Meanwhile, train services that had been suspended due to mudslides mostly resumed earlier Monday. However, trains connecting Chungju and Jecheon, both in North Chungcheong Province, and Youngju and Donghae in the eastern region remained disrupted. The Taebaek line also remained suspended.

The central disaster agency said that six have died and eight have gone missing due to the heavy rain as of Monday morning. At least 190 houses were damaged, forcing 818 people to leave them.

A destroyed cattle shed in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, is seen after heavy rain on Aug. 2, 2020. (Yonhap)
A road in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, is covered with soil after heavy rain hit the area on Aug. 2, 2020. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by fire authorities at North Chungcheong Province, shows rescue workers conducting a search near Eumseong after a 62-year-old was reported to have gone missing at a stream on Aug. 2, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)
Chuncheon Dam, in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, is in full action, releasing 2,370 tons of waters per second on Aug. 3, 2020, after heavy rain hit the area. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

