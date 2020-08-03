SsangYong's July sales fall 29 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 29 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
SsangYong Motor sold 7,459 vehicles in July, down from 10,498 units a year ago as exports to Europe plunged sharply amid virus woes, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 23 percent to 6,702 units from 8,707 during the same period, while exports declined 62 percent to 787 from 2,079, the statement said.
From January to July, sales dropped 28 percent to 56,846 units from 78,687 in the year-ago period, it said.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
In 2011, Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won (US$437.93 million).
Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)