Renault Samsung's July sales fall 44 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales slumped 44 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry.
Renault Samsung sold 8,923 vehicles in July, down from 15,874 units a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic further affected consumer spending, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 24 percent to 6,301 units last month from 8,308 units a year ago, while exports plunged 65 percent to 2,622 from 7,566 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to July, sales dropped 25 percent to 76,588 units from 101,718 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
