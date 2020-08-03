Hankook Tire Q2 net down 97.6 pct. to 2.3 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 2.3 billion won (US$ 1.9 million), down 97.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 70.2 billion won, down 33.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 21.4 percent to 1.36 trillion won.
The operating profit was 35.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
