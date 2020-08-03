GM Korea's July sales rise 8.7 pct on SUV models
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales rose 8.7 percent last month from a year earlier helped by robust sales of its sport utility vehicle models despite the new coronavirus outbreak.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 34,632 vehicles in July, up from 31,851 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 3.5 percent to 6,988 units last month from 6,754 a year ago, and exports also increased 10 percent to 27,644 from 25,097 during the same period, it said.
Robust sales of SUV models, such as the Trailblazer and Traverse SUVs and the Colorado pickup truck pushed up the monthly domestic sales.
From January to July, however, sales fell 24 percent to 200,670 autos from 263,023 in the year-ago period.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar in 2018 and the midsized Colorado pickup truck and Traverse SUV last year.
