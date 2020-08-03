Go to Contents
Hyundai's July sales fall 13 pct on virus impact

15:46 August 03, 2020

SEOUL, August 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 13 percent last month from a year earlier as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to affect vehicle sales.

The country's biggest carmaker sold 313,097 vehicles in July, down from 357,862 units a year earlier, due to sharply reduced overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 28 percent to 77,381 units last month from 60,286 a year ago. But overseas sales declined 21 percent to 235,716 from 297,576 during the cited period.

From January to July, sales dropped 23 percent to 1,920,444 units from 2,484,169 in the same period of last year.

