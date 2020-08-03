Kia's July sales fall 3 pct on weak overseas sales
SEOUL, August 3 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday that its sales fell 3 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak overseas sales amid the pandemic.
Kia sold 219,901 vehicles in July, down from 226,600 units a year ago, due to sharply reduced overseas demand amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 0.1 percent to 47,050 units last month from 47,080 a year ago, while overseas sales decreased 3.7 percent to 172,851 from 179,520 during the cited period.
From January to July, sales were down 12 percent to 1,384,636 autos from 1,579,229 in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales jumped 12 percent to 325,337 in the first seven months from 289,950 in the year-ago period, but overseas sales plunged 18 percent to 1,059,299 from 1,289,279 during the cited period.
