Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Senior diplomat ordered to return home immediately over sexual assault allegations in New Zealand
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry has ordered a senior diplomat to return home immediately over allegations that he sexually assaulted a local embassy employee when he was stationed in New Zealand, an official said Monday.
The New Zealander has accused the diplomat of groping parts of his body on three different occasions in 2017. The case has drawn fresh attention after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised the issue in a phone call with President Moon Jae-in last week.
S. Korea bracing for Japan's possible retaliation over asset sales: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is bracing for the possibility of Japan taking retaliatory measures after a local court carries out a decision to sell off assets of a Japanese firm to compensate victims of wartime forced labor, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Starting Tuesday, a South Korean court will be able to start a procedure to auction off some shares that Nippon Steel Corp. has in a joint venture company established with POSCO to cash them out for compensating forced labor victims.
(LEAD) Debate heating up on fate of 'jeonse'
SEOUL -- "Jeonse" (long-term deposit rental system) versus "weolse" (monthly rent).
That has emerged as the hottest topic in local political circles since new laws intended to protect tenants from landlords and excessive rent increases went into effect at the end of July.
(LEAD) Heavy rain continues to pummel central S. Korea
SEOUL -- Heavy rain continued to pound South Korea's central regions and the greater Seoul area Monday, flooding houses and roads, and prompting authorities to close riverside and mountainous areas.
Torrential rain of up to 100 millimeters per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, were forecast for parts of the country's central region, with heavy rain of 50 mm hitting parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province in the morning.
Creditors warn of Asiana deal collapse, urge HDC to show sincerity on takeover
SEOUL -- South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) on Monday warned that property developer Hyundai Development Co. (HDC) should proceed with the proposed 2.5 trillion-won (US$2.1 billion) deal to buy Asiana Airlines Co., rejecting HDC's request for another round of due diligence on the country's No. 2 air carrier.
"We cannot accept the demand for a new round of due diligence," KDB Vice President Choi Dae-hyun said in an online briefing, calling the HDC's demand an excessive one that goes way beyond ordinary procedures in a merger and acquisition deal.
Nearly 9,000 fans attend K League matches over weekend
SEOUL -- Nearly 9,000 fans attended six K League matches over the weekend as clubs opened stadium gates for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, data showed Monday.
Six teams of the top-division K League 1 -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Gangwon FC and Busan I Park -- played at home on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Korea Professional Football League (K League).
