Dongwon F&B Q2 net profit down 2.6 pct. to 8.2 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F&B Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 8.2 billion won (US$ 6.8 million), down 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 16.8 billion won, up 16.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 6.8 percent to 757.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 13.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
