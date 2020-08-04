Korean-language dailies

-- Heavy rains for third day in a row, more will come until tomorrow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship, totalitarianism under the disguise of democracy (Kookmin Daily)

-- Reckless tax increase following home lease legislation (Donga llbo)

-- Home prices in Seoul, Sejong spike; eyes on policy measures set to be announced today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Segye Times)

-- 'Lease business that started on gov't promises became tax nightmare' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'We should reject dictatorship under the disguise of democracy' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise as democracy (Hankyoreh)

-- Top prosecutor Yoon, after long silence, calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Jeonse transactions tumble, era of monthly rent will come (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to allow construction of apartments higher than 35 stories for reconstruction projects (Korea Economic Daily)

