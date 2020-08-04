Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Heavy rains for third day in a row, more will come until tomorrow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship, totalitarianism under the disguise of democracy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Reckless tax increase following home lease legislation (Donga llbo)
-- Home prices in Seoul, Sejong spike; eyes on policy measures set to be announced today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Segye Times)
-- 'Lease business that started on gov't promises became tax nightmare' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'We should reject dictatorship under the disguise of democracy' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise as democracy (Hankyoreh)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon, after long silence, calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Jeonse transactions tumble, era of monthly rent will come (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to allow construction of apartments higher than 35 stories for reconstruction projects (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rainy season keeps thundering on (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Authorities on alert for landslides, floods as downpour continues (Korea Herald)
-- Korea ready for Japan's retaliation over sales of asset (Korea Times)
(END)