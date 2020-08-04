S. Korea's inflation rises 0.3 pct in July
SEJONG, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's annual inflation rose 0.3 percent in July, marking the first upturn in three months, as signs of a recovery in consumer sentiment have appeared amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
The July tally compares with zero growth in June, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
The nation's inflation was unchanged on-month, the data showed.
Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier.
Utility prices were unchanged last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products climbed 8.4 percent on-year in July, the data showed.
