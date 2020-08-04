Go to Contents
#Peninsula #overseas sales

Zombie blockbuster 'Peninsula' posts $40 mln in revenue in 8 Asian nations

09:36 August 04, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The combined revenue of the South Korean zombie blockbuster "Peninsula" has topped US$40 million in eight Asian countries, the film's local distributor said Tuesday.

Released on July 15 in South Korea and Taiwan, the movie posted a cumulative $10 million in revenue in its third week in Taiwan, becoming the biggest box office hit in the country, according to NEW.

In Vietnam, its sales reached more than $3.33 million, higher than that of Oscar-winning "Parasite" (2019), becoming the highest grossing South Korean movie in the Southeast Asian nation.

The film's Singapore sales topped $1.5 million, while it debuted at No. 1 in the Laos' box office last Wednesday.

In South Korea alone, meanwhile, the film attracted 3.5 million moviegoers, with revenue of 30.3 billion won ($25.4 million).

Director Yeon Sang-ho's zombie apocalypse blockbuster has hit screens in eight Asian countries -- South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Mongolia.

The movie was officially invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival and pre-sold to over 180 nations and territories, including Japan, Britain, and France. It will be released in the United States and Europe later this month.

Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, "Peninsula" tells a tale of survivors on the zombie-infested Korean Peninsula four years after the events in "Train to Busan."

A scene from "Peninsula" by NEW (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

