Doosan Logistics Solution inks system solution order from Thailand
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- System integrator Doosan Logistics Solution Co. has signed a 16 billion-won (US$13 million) deal with Thailand's state-run petrochemical company PTT Global Chemical to provide equipment to automate the Thai company's logistics center, its parent Doosan Corp. said Tuesday.
PTT Global Chemical's logistics center will be built in Rayong, 180 kilometers south of Bangkok, Doosan said.
Doosan Logistics Solution, a subsidiary wholly owned by Doosan, was established in May last year to make inroads into the automation solution business, the company said.
Doosan Group, including Doosan, has been struggling to tide over its cash shortage crisis triggered by its power plant maker Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.
