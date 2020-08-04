Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Doosan

Doosan Logistics Solution inks system solution order from Thailand

10:32 August 04, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- System integrator Doosan Logistics Solution Co. has signed a 16 billion-won (US$13 million) deal with Thailand's state-run petrochemical company PTT Global Chemical to provide equipment to automate the Thai company's logistics center, its parent Doosan Corp. said Tuesday.

PTT Global Chemical's logistics center will be built in Rayong, 180 kilometers south of Bangkok, Doosan said.

This photo shows a logo of Doosan Group in front of the group's building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Doosan Logistics Solution, a subsidiary wholly owned by Doosan, was established in May last year to make inroads into the automation solution business, the company said.

Doosan Group, including Doosan, has been struggling to tide over its cash shortage crisis triggered by its power plant maker Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK