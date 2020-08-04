Go to Contents
Kepco Engineering & Construction shifts to loss in Q2

13:07 August 04, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kepco Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 2.7 billion won (US$ 2.3 million), turning from a profit of 5.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 5.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 6.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 11.9 percent to 88.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

