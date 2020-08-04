Go to Contents
Every player in S. Korean football league to be tested for coronavirus

14:20 August 04, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football league said Tuesday it will conduct a second round of coronavirus tests on all players and coaches on its 22 teams across two divisions by next week as part of precautionary measures against the virus.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said the 12 teams in the first-division K League 1 and 10 clubs in the K League 2 will be subject to testing, following their first all-inclusive tests in April.

The test results should be reported to the K League secretariat by Aug. 14, it said.

Before the belated 2020 season started in May, 1,142 individuals in 22 K League teams underwent COVID-19 examinations and tested negative.

In this file photo provided by Ulsan Hyundai in April, members of the K League 1 team are being tested at a coronavirus testing booth. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

