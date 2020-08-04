S. Korea identifies 22 virus cases among arrivals from high-risk nations
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has identified more than 20 new coronavirus cases among arrivals from six designated high-risk nations since requiring all foreigners from the countries to hand in virus-free certificates beginning last month.
A total of 22 infections were identified among the arrivals from the high-risk nations from July 13 through Monday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Eighteen of them were found at the screening checkpoint.
South Korea has made it mandatory for all foreign arrivals from six countries -- Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines and Uzbekistan -- to hand in the health certificates.
The certificates must be issued within 48 hours before departure. The arrivals still need to receive separate COVID-19 tests in South Korea within three days and go through a two-week quarantine.
Of 548 foreign arrivals reported over the period, 512 of them handed in the certificates. Fourteen of them did not hand in proper documents, and nine of them were sent back to their point of departure.
The remaining 34 were transit passengers from the Philippines, and two were infants. One of the infants also tested positive for the virus.
Starting this week, South Korea has requested all crewmen of ships departing from Russia to submit the certificates as well. The policy is not applied to those entering the country through airports.
South Korea reported 34 more cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, raising total cases of COVID-19 to 14,423. Of the figure, 21 were imported.
