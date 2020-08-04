K League mulling rescheduling regular season games for upcoming Asian football tournaments
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football league said Tuesday that it is considering adjusting its 2020 regular season fixtures to avoid an overlap with Asia's top club football tournament in October.
"We're taking into account plans to hold final round matches of K League 1 in October before and after the Asian Champions League schedule," said the Korea Professional Football League (K League).
According to an announcement by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the remaining Group G and Group H matches for the AFC Champions League will take place from Oct. 17-Nov. 1 in Malaysia.
Two K League 1 clubs, the Suwon Samsung Bluewings and the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, are in Group G and in Group H, respectively.
Game schedules for Group E and Group F, to which FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai belong, respectively, have not been fixed yet, but they are expected to be held in October-November.
Under the 2020 season calendar, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 12 K League 1 clubs will go into the final round of five games in October after completing the first-phase 22 matches. They will be divided into two groups, Final A and Final B, to decide the eventual rankings of the season.
The K League said it has plans to hold two of the five final-round matches on weekdays in August and September, and the remaining three after the Asian Championship competition schedules.
Moreover, as the four K League clubs traveling to Malaysia for the AFC Champions League will have to be quarantined for 14 days upon returning home, the league schedule might be extended to December.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)