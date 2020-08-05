Korean-language dailies

-- COVID-19 patients can still take CSAT (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul opposes state-led reconstruction projects of old apartment buildings (Kookmin Daily)

-- Still long way to go before reconstruction of 50-story apartment buildings are built (Donga llbo)

-- Grim prospects for reconstruction of 50-story apartment buildings (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Public-led reconstruction policy faces huddles (Segye Times)

-- Gov't plan to build 130,000 apartments, public-led reconstruction faces opposition (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't plan to build 50-story apartment buildings faces hurdles on its first day of announcement (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to allow 50-story apartment buildings, build 110,000 homes in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 130,000 more homes to be built in Yongsan, Taeneung, Sangam (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 8 out of 10 apartment complexes with plan to reconstruct oppose public-led reconstruction (Korea Economic Daily)

