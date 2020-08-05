Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Ssangyong Cement Industry Q2 net profit down 6 pct. to 53.7 bln won

11:31 August 05, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong Cement Industry Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 53.7 billion won (US$ 45.1 million), down 6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 7.5 percent on-year to 90.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 9.2 percent to 385.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK