S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Wednesday urged North Korea to cooperate in sharing information on natural disasters, days after the communist country discharged water from a border dam without prior notice in violation of an inter-Korean agreement.
On Monday, the North partially opened the floodgates of Hwanggang Dam on the western inter-Korean border and sent water into the Imjin River, a move that put authorities here on alert against a potential rise in water levels in the South.
"The water level at Pilseung Bridge rose twice last night and exceeded 5 meters," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.
"Even if inter-Korean relations turn sour politically and militarily, we look forward to cooperation at its elementary form by exchanging information on natural disasters, as it is a nonpolitical and humanitarian issue," he said. "It has a direct impact on the lives of North and South Korean residents."
"Neighboring countries around the world also cooperate by exchanging information on disasters. We, as one nation, have no reason not to," he added.
Under an agreement signed between the two Koreas in October 2009, the North agreed to notify the South in advance of its plans to open the floodgates, following a deadly accident that killed six South Koreans after the North discharged water from Hwanggang Dam without notice.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)