Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Coway Q2 net income up 16.7 pct. to 118.9 bln won

15:57 August 05, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 118.9 billion won (US$ 100 million), up 16.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 22.4 percent on-year to 169.2 billion won. Revenue increased 6.6 percent to 805.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK