Jeju Air remains in red in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 83.2 billion won (US$ 69.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 84.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 27.4 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 88.5 percent to 36 billion won.
The operating loss was 3.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
